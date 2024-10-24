Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 19.1% – Time to Buy?

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03). 14,574,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 8,097,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.71.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

