Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $41.74

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.74.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.81 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

