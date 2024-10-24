Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allstate (ALL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allstate (NYSE: ALL) recently:
- 10/21/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $216.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $226.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $195.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – Allstate is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $193.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ALL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.21. 375,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,181. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Allstate
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Allstate by 18,472.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
