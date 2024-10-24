Analysts Issue Forecasts for IRDM Q4 Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6,491.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after buying an additional 1,574,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 385,872 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 429.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 271,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.