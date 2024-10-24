Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.840 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.47. 4,082,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,882. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.