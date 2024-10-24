Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,179,000 after purchasing an additional 481,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $314.90 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.12. The firm has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

