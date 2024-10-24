AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.45. 230,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,262. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.35.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

