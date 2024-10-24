American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 4,332 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,115.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 621.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000.

Shares of ROBT traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

