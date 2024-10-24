Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

