Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 1,853,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,857,295. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

