Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $161.05 and last traded at $162.69. Approximately 7,468,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,804,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

