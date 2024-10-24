Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 641,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,422 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $984,000. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.16. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,887. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.03. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.