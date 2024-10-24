Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.1 %

AGYS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 141,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,924. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,441,345.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,441,345.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,902.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Agilysys by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

