AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

