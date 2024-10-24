63,040 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $11,232,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 3.3% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 130.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,187 shares of company stock worth $13,158,294. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of COIN traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,753,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,884. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

