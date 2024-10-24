437 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $748.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,239. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.62 and a twelve month high of $773.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $703.23 and a 200-day moving average of $657.75. The stock has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

