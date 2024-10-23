ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $531,238.80 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00056558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

