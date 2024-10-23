Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

WY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

