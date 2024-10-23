Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for NOV Q2 Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.