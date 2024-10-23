Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0512 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $904,064.91 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,608,002 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 269,180,441.9117808 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05231896 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $966,784.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars.

