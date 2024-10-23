Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $193.47 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $2,747.80 or 0.04095074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,644,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,644,706.21478295. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,771.99718888 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $15,371,866.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

