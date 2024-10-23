World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
World Acceptance Price Performance
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $149.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $686.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
