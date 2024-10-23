World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $149.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $686.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,665.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

