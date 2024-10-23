Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several research firms have commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $236,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

