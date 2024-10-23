Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.