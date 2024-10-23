Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
