Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

