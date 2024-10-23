West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCZC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. 22,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

