Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.89.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $350.78 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.57 and a 200-day moving average of $353.46.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

