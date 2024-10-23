Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 175,445 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

