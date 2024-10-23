Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 10,812,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,231,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

