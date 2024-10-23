Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.09 and last traded at $129.10. Approximately 1,350,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,977,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.16.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Vistra by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 14,657.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 417,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

