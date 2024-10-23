VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lifted by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,758 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after buying an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after buying an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in VICI Properties by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,381 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

