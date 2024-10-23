VeriSign (VRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. VeriSign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,920. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

