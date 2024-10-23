Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 8.8% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $22,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 321.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 213,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,679.9% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 490,295 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

