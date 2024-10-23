Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 29.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $286.85. 208,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,205. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $430.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

