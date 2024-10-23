Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,345. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

