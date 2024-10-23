Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lowered by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

