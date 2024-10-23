Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795,987 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

