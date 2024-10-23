Ur-Energy’s (URG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.90. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on URG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

URG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,012. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $456.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 613,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,673.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 613,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,673.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $120,082.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,988.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,480 shares of company stock worth $726,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 167.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

