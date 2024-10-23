UMA Price Reaches $2.80 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $240.27 million and approximately $41.15 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,812,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,800,041 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

