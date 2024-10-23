UBS Group Raises Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $4.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 253,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,426.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,303 shares of company stock valued at $192,926 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $1,803,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blend Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 27.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 58.7% in the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 2,485,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.