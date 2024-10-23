U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.26. 638,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,107. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.60.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

