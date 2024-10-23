U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,635. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.