U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

COP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.32. 835,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

