U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,474,000 after buying an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

