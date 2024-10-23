Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 244,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 442,711 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $27.26.
Tutor Perini Stock Down 3.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.50.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tutor Perini
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is This NVIDIA Backed Robotics Stock a Buy As It Nears Expansion?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.