Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 244,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 442,711 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $27.26.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 59.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 84.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 246,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,138,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.