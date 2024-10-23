Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) PT Raised to $39.00 at UBS Group

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Tutor Perini Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 206,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,990. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.50.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tutor Perini
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.