Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) PT Raised to $39.00 at UBS Group

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 206,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,990. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tutor Perini Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 246,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

