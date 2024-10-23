Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $19.12. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 133,475 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,860. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,860. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

