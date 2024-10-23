TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. 193,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 720,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

TORM Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.15%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.29%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TORM by 597.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 276.2% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 80,793 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TORM by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

