Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.04.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

TPZ traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.66. 70,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,996. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

