ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Noam Paransky purchased 40,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $32,406.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 586,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,026.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $93,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,969.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noam Paransky acquired 40,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $32,406.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 586,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,026.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 385,008 shares of company stock valued at $308,906 over the last ninety days. 34.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ThredUp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 674,852 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 251,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

